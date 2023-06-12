BREAKING!! Imo APC Supporters Die In Auto Crash On A Journey To Abuja National Assembly Inauguration

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Tragedy struck on Monday as members of the All Progressives Congress from Imo State traveling to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday died in an auto crash.

Our correspondent gathered that the bus they were traveling in had a head- on collusion with another bus at Agbor in Delta State, South South Nigeria.

Several sources told our correspondent that three persons in the bus had been confirmed dead while others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to hospitals.

Two males from Amaraku community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state and a female from Ogbor community in the same Isiala Mbano LGA died in the auto crash.

A chieftain of the party who doesn’t want to mentioned said that the victims are coordinators of the senator- elect for Imo North, Patrick Ndubueze and House of representatives member- elect for Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Mirriam Onuoha.

The source said ” three persons died while others who sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals. Their bus had a head-on collusion with another bus and three persons, two males and a female died. Two males from Amaraku community and a female from Ogbor community all in the Isiala Mbano LGA.

“They were traveling in two buses. It is a sad development. The party is saddened by the development. It is a sad commentary and we pray God accepts their souls.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the APC in the state, Cajetan Duke, confirmed the sad development.

While describing the incident as “a sad development”, the party’s spokesperson said that only two persons had been confirmed dead by the party.