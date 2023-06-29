47th Birthday: Rep Ogah Celebrates With Orphanage Home, Destitutes, Others

Advertisement

…Distributes Food Items, Clothes, Cash

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Federal lawmaker representing Ikwo/Ezza South Constituency, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, has distributed relief materials to Orphanage home, Artisans, inmates in Afikpo and Abakaliki Correctional Centers, Ebonyi state.

Ogah, accompanied by his wife, and cheering supporters visited the Destitute at Old People’s Home, Artisans and Orphanage Home in Abakaliki, where he distributed food items, drinks, clothes, toiletries and cash to them.

Addressing the people, Ogah explained that the event is held annually, through the motivation of his wife. He thanked the people for their efforts during the election, which led to APC winning at all levels.

The lawmaker equally visited Afikpo and Abakaliki Correctional Centers, where he donated relief items to them. He urged the inmates to be courageous, not to loose hope as they will regain freedom soon. He charged them to change for the better and believe that they can still become better individuals, who will be useful to themselves, family and society.

Responding, the heads of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, (Orphanage home), Old Peoples home and Correctional Centers in their separate speech, appreciated Hon. Ogah for his benevolence and prayed for God’s blessings upon him and his family.

