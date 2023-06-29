Ebonyi NUJ Congratulates Former Chair, Over New Appointment

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Ebonyi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has congratulated her immediate past Chairman, Comrade Tony Nwizi on his recent appointment as the Senior Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

In a Statement issued in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, the Acting Chairman of NUJ in the State, Comrade Ben Nworie thanked Governor Francis Nwifuru for appointing the former Chairman of the council into his administration.

The State Acting Chairman of the Union therefore pledged that the Council will continue to partner with Ebonyi state government to ensure the effective propagation of the lofty vision and charter of needs promised during the campaigns.

“I want to congratulate our Former Chairman, Tonyi Nwizi on his new appointment as SSA to the Governor. His appointment is a welcome development and we thank God for it. Ebonyi NUJ is quite convinced that Comrade Nwizi would deliver on the task of his new office”.

“As a Council, we will continue to partner and collaborate with the State government and administration of Governor Francis Nwifuru to ensuring effective propagation of his vision and mission to the development of Ebonyi State”.

“As the Acting Chairman of the Council, I will ensure that the welfare of our members are prioritized,” Comrade Nworie assured.

He expressed delight that the council and Ebonyi State Government have maintained robust cooperation and collaboration which have advanced the fortunes of good governance in the State.

Comrade Nworie called on all members of NUJ in the State to strive to uphold the standard and ethics of the profession in the discharge of their duties.

He further charged all chapels of the Council to adhere strictly on the rules and constitution of NUJ in every matter that concerns the Union.

Related