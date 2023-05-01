Nigerian workers lamented 8 years of failed promises of Buhari’s govt

This is coming ahead of the yearly May Day (Workers’ Day) celebration across many countries in the world. The Workers’ Day is the day that commemorates the struggles and gains made by workers and the labour movement.
Workers in Nigerians who have been faced with hardship occasioned by constant rising inflation lamenting said; “The current N30,000 minimum wage is worth less than N18,000 the least paid Nigerian workers received between 2011 and 2018.”
The public employees say their condition of living was better between 2011 and 2018 when the minimum wage regime was N18,000 than when it was raised by 67 percent to N30,000.
That is not far from the truth. The inflation rate was between eight and 18 percent from 2011 to 2018. For much of the period – 2013 to the end of 2015 – the inflation rate remained at a single-digit rate. With the consumer price index consolidating above 20 percent in the past 18 months, single-digit inflation appears like a mirage.