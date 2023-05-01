Just In: JAMB To Release UTME Results On Tuesday

Advertisement

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has disclosed that it will be releasing the results of candidates who have so far sat for the 2023 Unified Matriculation Tertiary Examination (UTME) on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The Board in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Monday, stated that it delayed release of the result to ensure that all necessary screening were concluded besides ensuring that the mean and standard deviation are reasonably obtained before releasing these results.

“As candidates check their results on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023, those who sat the examination but had challenges without being aware of such, would not see their results but would instead see their notification for rescheduled examination.

“Consequently, all candidates who sat the examination are urged to check their results on or before Thursday, 8th May, 2023,” the statement said.

Recall that over 1.5 million registered for the 2023 UTME which commenced on April 25th and is expected to end on May 2nd.

Meanwhile, the Board has announced that all candidates, who could not sit for the 2023 UTME within their scheduled time owing to no fault of theirs, would be rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

It added that candidates under these categories are principally those who were verified at their centres but could not sit the examination, those who could not be biometrically verified, and those with mismatched data.

“It is equally noteworthy that the Board had informed Nigerians that it would be using some novel innovative methods in conducting the exercise with the aim of completely arresting incidences of examination infractions.

“This has been largely achieved as the exercise recorded the lowest reported cases of infractions but with equally emerging challenges on account of human negligence which led to some candidates not being able to sit the examination on the first day. This notwithstanding, out of the 1,586,765 candidates that indicated interest in sitting the examination, only 80,166 are now outstanding.

“On the first day of the 2023 UTME, a number of candidates in some centres could not sit the examination as well as in some centres in subsequent days due to diverse reasons. Though a reasonable number of them have been rescheduled and have taken the examination, some are yet to take their examination.

“As part of the decisions reached at the end of an emergency management meeting held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, the Board has fixed Saturday, May 6, 2023, for all categories of candidates who have not sat their examination, as listed below, to take their examination,” the statement said.

