Political appointees decry non payment of salaries in Niger state

BY SULE TAHIR

Political appointees in Niger State have decried the non-payment of their March salary by the state government.

Investigation conducted by our Correspondent has revealed that some political appointees such as the Commissioners and Director Generals have been paid.

Those affected by the non payment of last month salary however includes; Coordinators, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants.

Some of the appointees who spoke to the Media on condition of anonymity expressed dismay that the problem is coming during Ramadan fast and yet the state government remain adamant in paying their salaries.

The affected appointees however appealed to to Niger state Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello through his magnanimity to direct the ministry of Finance to immediately effect such payment to cushion their hardship.

It could be recalled that the state civil servants also received their March salaries late while overhead to ministries are not ready which according to reports was allegedly due to shortfalls coupled with court case instituted against the Niger state government by some contractors leading to the closure of one of government account.

