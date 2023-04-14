Senate presidency seat: 9 lawmakers jostling for the position of Senate President

Advertisement

At- least nine serving senators coming from the six geo political zones of the country are bottling for the position of Senate President’s seat, least amongst is the incumbent President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Abba Lawal from Yobe state.

The Lawmakers-elect have begun the race ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

The 10th Assembly will be inaugurated in June 2023 after the swearing-in of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on May 29.

In the red Chamber, the 10th Assembly will be populated by lawmakers from the All-Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, and New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Reports has indicated that Others are the Social Democratic Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance and Young Peoples Progressive Party. Death, among Others.

While the APC clinched 57 seats, the PDP claimed 29, the Labour Party coasted home with 6 seats. Others are NNPP and SDP with 2 members each while APGA and YPP have one member each.

Apart from the Senate presidency, positions such as the deputy Senate president and Speaker of the House of Representatives are up for grabs.

Others are leaders of the majority and minority caucuses. They include the majority leader, deputy majority leader, majority or chief whip, deputy whip, minority leader, deputy minority leader, minority whip and deputy minority whip.

The names of the contender’s for Senate President’s seat are as follows:

Senator Jibrin Barau (Kano Central). Sani Musa (Niger East). Orji Kalu (Abia North). GodsWill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom North-West). Senators Osita Izunaso (Imo West). Peter Ndubueze (Imo North). Abdul’Aziz Yari (Zamfara West). Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North), and Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South).

