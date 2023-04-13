Imo To Conduct Local Government Elections On Or Before July ~ Gov. Uzodinma

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Barring any last minute changes or hitches, the people of Imo State should be expecting to have elected administrators at the local government areas, latest by the end of July 2023.

The state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, dropped the hint to this effect on Wednesday while addressing a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders at the party secretariat on Okigwe Road, Owerri.

The governor who also disclosed that the primary election of the party will hold on Friday, April 14, said the meeting was partly to appreciate members of the party for their efforts which brought victory for the party during the last elections, as well as to chart the course for the challenges ahead.

While describing APC as the largest political party in sub-Saharan Africa, the governor said the party, through its ideological leadership at various levels have changed the narrative of leadership in the country.

He expressed optimism that the party will emerge victorious in subsequent elections in the state and other parts of the country.

Uzodimma posited that there is nothing as good as belonging to the ruling party, as according to him, no force is powerful enough to withstand the force of the ruling party.

He enumerated programmes and activities of his government which he said had helped to lift Imolites from the dungeon of poverty, while bequeathing shared prosperity to the people and challenged any person with contrary opinion to a debate.

The governor called for unity of purpose among members of the party in the state, while urging those who are in positions of authority, courtesy of the party, to always assist and carry members of the party in their vicinity along.

He argued that such gesture will help motivate and increase members’ interest in the party.

