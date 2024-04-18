8.4 C
New York
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Search
Subscribe

EFCC Moves To Involve Military In Yahaya Bello’s Arrest

Crime
Yahaya-Bello

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Says Immunity Is attached to person not building.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has vowed to arrest the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and bring him before the Federal High Court Abuja for arraignment to answer to the charges preferred against him.

This came on the heels of Bello’s counsel, Abdulwahab Muhammed, SAN, refusing to be served in the place of his client who is on the run from the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency, while addressing a Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday through its team of lawyers led by Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, stressed that operatives would execute the arrest warrant against the former governor even if it has to be done by the use of force.

READ ALSO  Armed Men Gun Down Traffic Warden in Anambra, Zoom Off

He said, “We have to arraign him in court even if we have to use the military. Immunity is only attached to a person and not the building.

“The law allows to break down walls to arrest an evading defendant. Section 284 says all persons are to obey the service of charge.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Presidency behind Ganduje’s political travails,  says Kano APC spokesperson
spot_imgspot_imgspot_img

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gov. Alia's Sincerity And Anti-Corruption Stand Reason For Return Of Donor Agencies To Benue - Kula

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.