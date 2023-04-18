Nnamdi Kanu Has Contracted Tuberculosis in DSS Custody —Ejimakor Raises Alarm

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Barr. Aloy Ejimakor, a lawyer to the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOP), Nnamdi Kanu, has raised alarm over the deteriorating health status of his client, Kanu, at the facilities of the of the Department of State Services (DSS), where he is detained.

Ejimakor, who raised the alarm in his Twitter handle on Monday, revealed that the detained IPOB Leader contracted tuberculosis and was bleeding through the nose after allegedly coming in contact with a tuberculosis patient in the detention

He wrote: “Today, my associate, Barr. Mandela, met with Onyendu, MNK (Kanu) at the DSS.

“He reports that MNK (Kanu) directed me to make it public that he had an episode of profuse nose bleeding yesterday and that the DSS has transferred a detainee diagnosed with tuberculosis to his cell block. This is ominous.

“Except for failed nations, there’s no nation that detains a man after his incarceration has been municipally and internationally declared illegal, with compensation and apology awarded to him.”

It would be recalled that Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, after he was captured in Kenya and renditioned to Nigeria.

