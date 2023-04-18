Man Kidnaps 3-year-old Child, Buries Him Alive After Collecting Ransom

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

The operatives of the Kastina State Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old man, Abubakar Abdulaziz, for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 3-year-old boy after collecting ransom to release him.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, CSP Gambo Isah made this known in a statement issued to newsmen, in which he also that the suspect has confessed to have buried the child alive.

According to CSP Isah, the child was kidnapped at about 1.am on March 23 at Bacirawa Village, Musawa Local Government Area of the State when his parents was deep asleep, after which no member of his family ever saw him alive again

The statement partly read: “On 12/4/2023, at about 1500hrs, the command succeeded in arresting one Abubakar Abdulaziz, 30 years old, of Sabuwar Santa, Musawa Local Government Area Katsina State, a suspected kidnapper, and killer of a three-year-old child.

“The fact of the case is that on 23/3/2023, at about 0100hrs, the suspect criminally trespassed into the residence of one Adamu Alhassan, of Bacirawa village, Musawa Local Government Area, Katsina State, while he was deep asleep, and kidnapped his three-year-old son to an unknown destination.

“He dropped a letter directing the said Adamu Alhassan to pay a ransom of N800,000 and providing a contact phone number.

“However, the father made contact, negotiated and paid the sum of N150,000 to secure the release of his child but to no avail.

“Upon receipt of the report, immediately detectives swung into action and succeeded in arresting the suspect (Abubakar Abdulaziz) in connection with the case.

“During the course of investigation, he confessed to the commission of the offence and further confessed to having buried the child alive after receiving the ransom money.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

