Breaking News: Fintiri Of Adamawa State Wins 2nd Term

By
247ureports
-
Ahmadu-Umaru-Fintiri
The incumbent governor of Adamawa State has scored the highest number of votes for the Adamawa State supplementary election for the governorship seat. The spokesperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC], Festus Okoye, took charge of the collation process.

Festus Okoye at the collation center

Here are the results from the ten remaining LGAs as announced by the respective chief collation officers…

  1. Toungo
    APC 427
    PDP 360
  2. Mayo belwa
    APC 478
    PDP 672
  3. Mubi North
    APC 168
    PDP 319
  4. Gombi
    APC 12
    PDP 53
  5. Guyuk
    APC 228
    322
  6. Michika
    APC 562
    1027
  7. Numan
    APC 621
    PDP 1403
  8. APC 47 Madagali
    PDP 107
  9. Girei
    APC 589
    PDP 444
  10. Mubi south
    APC 253
    PDP 298

Previous collation of results performed on April 16, 2023 indicates that the PDP candidate scored higher votes. See below as announced by INEC.

Demsa LGA

PDP 124 \ APC 43

Lamurde LGA

PDP 580\ APC 285

Jada LGA

PDP 271 \ APC scored 145

Ganye LGA 

PDP 309 \ APC’s 176

Shelleng LGA

PDP 299 \ APC’s 223

Maiha LGA  

PDP 207 \ APC’s 172

Hong LGA

PDP 1,056 \ APC’s 361

Yola South LGA

PDP 678 / APC 797

Song LGA

PDP 411 \ APC 558

Yola North LGA

PDP 357 \ 368

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed with Governor of Adamawa State, Fintiri in Yola, Adamawa State today

The incumbent governor who was a former Member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, and the Speaker of the House – will go on to serve another four years as the governor of Adamawa State under the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP].

Stay tuned

 

