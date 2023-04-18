Breaking News: Fintiri Of Adamawa State Wins 2nd Term

The incumbent governor of Adamawa State has scored the highest number of votes for the Adamawa State supplementary election for the governorship seat. The spokesperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC], Festus Okoye, took charge of the collation process.
Here are the results from the ten remaining LGAs as announced by the respective chief collation officers…
- Toungo
APC 427
PDP 360
- Mayo belwa
APC 478
PDP 672
- Mubi North
APC 168
PDP 319
- Gombi
APC 12
PDP 53
- Guyuk
APC 228
322
- Michika
APC 562
1027
- Numan
APC 621
PDP 1403
- APC 47 Madagali
PDP 107
- Girei
APC 589
PDP 444
- Mubi south
APC 253
PDP 298
Previous collation of results performed on April 16, 2023 indicates that the PDP candidate scored higher votes. See below as announced by INEC.
Demsa LGA
PDP 124 \ APC 43
Lamurde LGA
PDP 580\ APC 285
Jada LGA
PDP 271 \ APC scored 145
Ganye LGA
PDP 309 \ APC’s 176
Shelleng LGA
PDP 299 \ APC’s 223
Maiha LGA
PDP 207 \ APC’s 172
Hong LGA
PDP 1,056 \ APC’s 361
Yola South LGA
PDP 678 / APC 797
Song LGA
PDP 411 \ APC 558
Yola North LGA
PDP 357 \ 368
The incumbent governor who was a former Member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, and the Speaker of the House – will go on to serve another four years as the governor of Adamawa State under the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP].
