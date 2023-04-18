Breaking News: Fintiri Of Adamawa State Wins 2nd Term

Advertisement

The incumbent governor of Adamawa State has scored the highest number of votes for the Adamawa State supplementary election for the governorship seat. The spokesperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC], Festus Okoye, took charge of the collation process.

Here are the results from the ten remaining LGAs as announced by the respective chief collation officers…

Toungo

APC 427

PDP 360 Mayo belwa

APC 478

PDP 672 Mubi North

APC 168

PDP 319 Gombi

APC 12

PDP 53 Guyuk

APC 228

322 Michika

APC 562

1027 Numan

APC 621

PDP 1403 APC 47 Madagali

PDP 107 Girei

APC 589

PDP 444 Mubi south

APC 253

PDP 298

Previous collation of results performed on April 16, 2023 indicates that the PDP candidate scored higher votes. See below as announced by INEC.

Demsa LGA

PDP 124 \ APC 43

Lamurde LGA

PDP 580\ APC 285

Jada LGA

PDP 271 \ APC scored 145

Ganye LGA

PDP 309 \ APC’s 176

Shelleng LGA

PDP 299 \ APC’s 223

Maiha LGA

PDP 207 \ APC’s 172

Hong LGA

PDP 1,056 \ APC’s 361

Yola South LGA

PDP 678 / APC 797

Song LGA

PDP 411 \ APC 558

Yola North LGA

PDP 357 \ 368

The incumbent governor who was a former Member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, and the Speaker of the House – will go on to serve another four years as the governor of Adamawa State under the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP].

Stay tuned

Related