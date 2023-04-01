Kano Governor-Elect unveils 65-member Transition Committee

Advertisement

The Kano State Governor-elect, Malam Abba Yusuf, has unveiled a 65-member 2023 Transition Committee to pave the way for smooth transition in the state.

The Governor-elect, while inaugurated the Gubernatorial Transition Committee (GTC) on Saturday in Kano, reiterated the determination of the incoming administration to introduce policy and programmes that would meet the expectations of the governed.

He charged members of the committee to be guided by the terms of reference of their appointments, noting that this would pave way for them to discharge their responsibility without fear or favour.

“With this letter of appointment given to you today, you are expected to play your role with efficiency; be courageous and work as a formidable force in the course of achieving success.

He then called on various organs of governments in the state to cooperate with the committee.

Responding, the chairman of the committee, Dr. Baffa Bichi, commended the Governor-Elect for giving them the responsibility.

He, however, disclosed that the committee is aware of the huge responsibility on committee members, vowing that they would not disappoint the state in the course of executing the job effectively and efficiently.

Related