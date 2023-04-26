Imo: There Is Vacancy in Govt House – Anyanwu Blast Uzodinma. Says, “I See No Person in Douglas House”

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has clearly stated that Imo State Government House is totally vacant and requires a man of peace to secure the state and restore the lost confidence in the three zones of the state.

Anyanwu said this Monday while addressing LGA and Federal Constituency Coordinators as well as the leadership of Divine Mandate Movement (DMM) in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

He advised Imo people not to be deceived by the fake and diversionary claim being brandished by agents of the present APC led administration in the state that their Governor deserves a second term.

“The question is; if APC has done well to deserve a second term, why has it allowed the lives of our youths and innocent citizens to continue to be wasted on daily basis? If a government has constructed roads, paid salaries, pension, and provided basic amenities yet, fails to guarantee lives and property of the people, is that government not as good as nothing? If all our youths and innocent citizens continue to die at will, who will ply on the ‘good’ roads, what value will the salary, pension and basic amenities serve to the people?. The truth of the matter is that APC has failed to guarantee section 33 (1) of the 1999 constitution which makes it a MUST for a state to protect its citizens”

Anyanwu, who is the National Secretary of PDP maintained that if Imo state is secured as APC members claim, why is Hope Uzodinma going about with armoured personnel carrier to protect himself, noting that the situation shows that Imo is not safe.

“The Governor’s action is a clear indication that his administration does not deserve a second term. It’s worrisome to see the state Governor, the Chief Security Officer and the number one citizen of the state cruising around with an armoured personnel carrier, does this show that our state is safe, what then does he prescribe for ordinary citizens?”

According to him, what the state requires at present is a man that can bring back relative peace, secure the state from the fear of the unknown and inject new business life that will guarantee economic boost which APC administration in the state is incapable of providing.

He regrets that Imo state that used to be the economic hub of the nation where individuals from all walks of life come for business and seek comfort has become a shadow of itself, expressing worry that if bad leadership, short sightedness and greed of APC is allowed to continue, the state will go into extinction in the next five years.

The PDP Governorship standard bearer further decried the level of thuggery, and violence that marred the just concluded elections in the state, assuring that the November 11, 2023 polls will not be business as usual. “I want to promise you that this vicious and inhuman APC administration will be totally demobilized as we go to the poll.”

“APC and its Governor will be demobilized during the November 11, 2023 election. PDP will tour round the 305 Wards in Imo state, we have not shed any blood to be afraid of anyone. If APC and its Governor are popular in the state, why are they using Imo money to buy endorsement? PDP will carry Imo people along in all decision making once our government takes over”

While urging PDP members to love one another and ensure there is genuine reconciliation starting from their respective Wards, Anyanwu advised them to be patriotic and law abiding in all their political dealings.

