Anambra APC Stalwart, Ezeobi Hails Christians on Easter, Says Tinubu Will Perform Well

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The indefatigable and youthful Hon. Paul Uzochukwu Ezeobi has felicitated with Christians all over the world as they mark the 2023 Easter Day celebration.

Hon. Ezeobi gave his felicitation in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday, in which he reminded Christians of the significance of Easter day and what is expected of Nigerians.

According to him, Easter is a very important celebration, and in fact the most important of all the seasons marked and celebrated by Christians all over the world.

Hon. Ezeobi, who is a former House of Assembly candidate in Anambra State and Coordinator of 2019 Coalition of APC House of Assembly Candidates in the state, also described Easter as a period of love, adding that God himself offered His only begotten son out of love, for the salvation of mankind.

Having been in philanthropism for years through an NGO known as “Friends of the Poor” of which he is the Vice President, and having been ensuring that government-driven empowerments get to the grassroot; Hon. Ezeobi charged every Nigerian to embrace giving and showing love to the needy and the helpless, which according to him will go a long way in restoring their hopes as Christ did for mankind.

Hon. Ezeobi, who is a stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State and Governing Council member, Modibbo Adama University, Yola, also urged the Christian faithfuls to emulate the lifestyle of Jesus Christ, and not to be carried away by the merriments and euphoria of the Easter period, as Christ Himself is purely the sole reason for the season.

Commenting on the recent general election in the country, Hon. Ezeobi congratulated all the newly-elected members of the State and National Assemblies, most especially the Senator and Senator-elect for the Anambra South, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah; the Member-elect for Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Hon. Uchenna Eleodimmuo; as well as the Member-elect for Nnewi South Constituency II, Hon. Johnbosco Akaegbobi, and his Nnewi South Constituency I counterpart, Hon. Chuddy Atuchukwu.

The member of the Presidential Campaign Council equally called on all the newly-elected government officials to remember that their constituents have reposed their trusts in them by electing them, which requires them to perform beyond expectation to retain the public trust.

Hon. Ezeobi further extended his hands of congratulations to the Nigerian President-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, whom he expressed optimism, will perform far beyond expectation. He also urged him to always carry party men along to ensure his HOPE mantra gets to the grassroot.

He also called on Nigerians to continue supporting and praying for elected public officials to perform well as God always has reasons for putting them on the seats, which cannot be achieved without the support and prayer of the people.

