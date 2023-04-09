Buhari condemns Benue genocide, orders security to fish out and deal with attackers

By
247ureports
-
Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the “extreme violence” and killings of scores of people in Benue State within one week.

Buhari in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, condemned the “use of terrorism as a tool in inter-communal conflicts” and directed the attackers “be found and dealt with” swiftly under the law.

The incident was barely 24 hours after the same village, an Idoma-speaking community suffered an attack by suspected herdsmen with three persons killed.

No fewer than 46 people were slain by suspected herdsmen who invaded Umogidi village of Entekpa-Adoka district in Benue State.

The suspected herdsmen on Friday also attacked Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camps at Agan in the Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue with many killed.

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here