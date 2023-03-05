Lagos Guber race: Eti-Osa traditional leaders back Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

Advertisement

Traditional Rulers in the 62 communities in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State have assured Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of re-election, come March 11 Gubernatorial Election.

Speaking during a news conference at Ikota, the Chairman of Eti-Osa Baale Forum, Chief Wasiu Ali-Balogun, said that Sanwo-Olu had been fulfilling his promises to residents of Lagos state, hence, the “Baales” supported his re-election for 2nd term in office.

Ali-Balogun said that there were lots of irregularities during the Feb. 25 Presidential Election, adding that security would be beefed up to ensure safety during the Governorship Election.

He, therefore, urged residents of Eti-Osa to put behind the outcome of the Presidential Election, and come out en masse to vote the All Progressives Congress candidates.

”Our incumbent governor is the governor of all the people, anointed governor, reliable and responsible, hardworking, a listening governor.

”We are solidly behind the governor, the present administration up to the federal level.

”With what happened during the presidential election, there are a lot of irregularities but we just need to come and correct the impression.

“Elections will come and elections will go, but Eti-Osa Baale Forum will remain one.

”Our governor has done a lot of marvelous jobs that we can easily point to. When we have anything that concerns us particularly the Baales, I can say that he gives good recognition to the Baales in the whole of Lagos State.

”We called this meeting to advise that those who might be annoyed with the outcome of the last election should forget.

”Let’s forget the past and face the future, because the only thing that we need to do is to appeal to them to forget what anyone did during the past elections mainly because of Gov.Sanwo-Olu,” Ali-Balogun said.

He called on the residents of the area to mobilise families members, friends, neighbours and everyone to come out en-masse to vote for the governor on Saturday.

”Sanwo-Olu needs peace, he wants progress for Eti-Osa, for Lagos State, the country and the whole world.

”We are saying this with one voice that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, by God’s special grace on Sunday, will be celebrating his return to office for a second term.

”If not the rules and regulations in the political circle, we should have endorsed him to be our governor of continuity.

“We use this opportunity to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the victory, which is for everyone of us,” the chairman said.

Also speaking, the Baale of Ikota, Nasiru Laguda said that the Eti-Osa traditional rulers and residents were solidly behind Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, hence, would ensure his victory.

”There is no place that you don’t have friends, neighbours and colleagues. I am appealing to all my Baales to go back home and work out their strategies for everyone of us.

”It is not a matter of fighting; we have to call our neighbours, children, community members and everyone to come out en-masse and vote for Sanwo-Olu.

”If we come out en-masse, we will be able to deliver the community. Let’s make our families available to vote en masse for Sanwo-Olu. We should come out on time and deliver our votes for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election,” Laguda said.

The Baale of Gedegede, Chief Thomas Ali-Ekoand Chairman encouraged the people to come out and vote, without the fear of intimidation by the Police and Military.

”We aregoing to have free and fair elections on Saturday by God’s special grace and I pray that we will deliver for Sanwo-Olu,” Laguda said.