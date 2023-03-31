Kano: Emir Aminu Ado Bayero Promotes Hardworking Chiefs, Appoints New Ones

Advertisement

Emir of Kano, His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has rewarded some hardworking Chiefs in the Emirate Council with promotion to higher ranks, while appointing new ones to help carry the affairs of the Kano Emirate Council to greater heights.

A Statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Kano Emirate Council, Abubakar Balarabe Kofar Naisa, and made available to 247ureports.com, on Friday, stated that: “Among the Chiefs who have been elevated are the Emir of the Domestic Cavalry, Alhaji Ahmad Ado Bayero to Dan Iyan Kano and the Turks of Kano Alhaji Lamido Sunusi Bayero to the Emir of the Domestic Cavalry.

“Tafidan of Kano, Alhaji Mahmoud Ado Bayero became the Turk of Kano while Dan Galadiman of Kano, Alhaji Haruna Rasheed Sunusi was elevated to Tafidan of Kano, then Alhaji Kabiru Tijjani Hashim Dan of Isan Kano became Dan of Galadiman of Kano.

“The others are the Dan Lawan of Kano, Alhaji Bashir Ado Bayero, who became the Lawan of Kano, Alhaji Yahaya Inuwa Abbas, Dan Majen Kano, became the Lawan of Kano.”

According to the Statement, “the Emir also appointed Alhaji Ahmad Kabiru Bayero as Barde Kerarriya and Alhaji Abdulkadir Mahmoud as Magajin Rafin Kano.”

Speaking shortly after their appointments, His Highness, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero said that, “these royalties were given to them because of their merit and service to the community.”

Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, who is the Chairman of Kano Council of Emirs, tasked the Chiefs to remain good ambassadors of the Kano Emirate wherever they find themselves, and always engage in activities designed to move the Kano Emirate forward.

