22 yr old man sentenced to prison for stealing 2 chickens in Abuja

BY SULE TAHIR.

A 22-year-old man, Kingsley Isaac has been sentenced to three months in prison for stealing two chickens worth N8,000.

Isaac who is a trader was convicted by the Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Monday, March 20, 2023.

The police charged Isaac, who leaves in Yimi Zuba area of Abuja, with theft.

The Area Court judge, Saminu Suleiman, however, gave Isaac an option of N10,000 fine.

Suleiman also ordered the convict to pay N45,000 as compensation to the complainant.