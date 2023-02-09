Question raised on PVC Collection – By Stephen Ojate

Advertisement

During my transfer service to the public, I have encountered lots of people with different attitude to life and my latest experience on PVC collection service was not totally different.

I have come to realization that an average Nigerians do not like taking their own blame but take delight in apportioning blame to someone else and even attribute some people as the cause of their own personal responsibility. It is a known fact that the just concluded Permanent Voter’s Card collection comes with lots of unprinted PVC and many people are yet to come to term why they could not get PVC ahead of the February general election.

Some in their wide ignorance had erroneously blame those whom they sought their service on PVC collection. These people found it hard to believe and raised many pertinent questions which I considered it necessary to give answers to why most PVC not seen in INEC Collection centre.

There are two major reasons why most Cards are not available for collection and one of such was due to yet to be delivered PVC by INEC printing contractors. From the a reliable source, not all PVC given out to contractors for printing were delivered and INEC just made do with the delivered once in the just concluded PVC collection period.

Another major reason was due to double registration by some people. Many people who had registered before in another State of the Federation and upon coming to Abuja, instead of transferring their earlier Card and went again and get re-registered in the last Civic registration exercise by INEC. INEC scanning server was able to detect this and fetch out this class of people and they were de-registered after-ward. Unknown to this class of people, they ignorantly went for collection and got the shock of their life that their cards not seen or available.

The category of those who applied for transfer but their cards not printed were even easy to be resolved as they can apply for a re-print but the latter class of people cannot do this. They were not only de-registered but their previous cards were disabling too.

The aforementioned issued were the major cause why we could not get some people’s PVC till date after expending our resources, time and energy. Even those who only revalidated their profile thought of having new PVC unknown to them that there is no PVC for revalidated individuals. Thus, PVCs are given to those who applied for Transfer, lost and replacement, upgrade or change of personal information.

Stephen Ojate is a Journalist and public affairs commentator writes from Abuja. He is reachable via call and WhatsApp on phone number 09075716236 and 09056202714.