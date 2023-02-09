Soludo To Commission Road In Ukpor Today Ahead Mbazulike Amaechi’s Burial

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

All is set for the reception of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area today, as he visits to commission a road project completed by his administration in the community.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday by the Director of Media and Publicity, Ukpor Improvement Union, Mazi Chidi Orjika.

According to him, the people of the community were happy to receive the news of the Governor’s proposed visit to commission the newly-completed road, which, they believe, will also afford the Governor the opportunity to tour the community and see their other areas of needs.

This reporter gathered that the 14.3km road, popularly known as Ukpor—Umunuko—Nza—Ozubulu Road, which stretches from Afor Ukpor Market through Umunuko community to Ozubulu, was flagged off over 10 years ago, during former Governor Peter Obi’s administration. The project was, however, halted along the line due to contract variations being sought by the contractor.

The immediate past administration of Governor Willie Obiano, upon assumption of office, resumed work on the road, which also later stopped, and was never resumed again or completed till the expiration of his tenure in office.

Howbeit, Governor Soludo, during a massive flag-off of roads in the state in October last year, revalidated and awarded the road to the Messrs IDC Construction Nig. Ltd., to the tune of N1.207,693,184.13 (one billion, two hundred and seven million, six hundred and ninety-three thousand, one hundred and eighty four naira, thirteen kobo.

Mazi Orjika, on behalf of Ndị Ukpor, commended Governor Soludo for revalidating, awarding and completing the road, and said they will be glad to receive him as he commissions the road today.

While commending other individuals who made efforts in different capacities to see to the awarding and completion of the road, Mr. Orjika also noted that the road remains a very important pathway to Ndị Ukpor and other neighbouring communities.

He also commended Governor Soludo for having completed the road in such a time as this when activities are in top gear for the preparation of the burial ceremony of one of the greatest indigenes of the community and Nigeria’s First Republic Minister of Aviation, late Chief Mbazulike Amechi, who will be buried exactly one week from today, on February 16.

It was gathered that the to-be-commissioned road passes through the Umunuko residence of the late Nationalist, Chief Amechi, and will apparently aid to ensure smooth vehicular and human movement in the area both before, during and after the burial ceremony.

“You have done well Mr. Governor, and Ndị Ukpor will be glad to receive and welcome you today,” Mazi Orjika said.