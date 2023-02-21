Over 100,000 Persons Declare Interest To Serve As Free Agents For APC In Kano

Advertisement

The Director of the North West Tinubu/Shettima campaign support group, Baffa Babba Dan’Agundi, has disclosed that over 100,000 persons in Kano state have declared their interest to serve as agents for free in favour of the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Candidate, Ahmad Bola Tinubu.

The gesture by extension will also be applied to the state Gubernatorial Candidate and His deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and Murtala Sule Garo.

Dan’Agundi disclosed to Governor Ganduje at the Kano state government house roundabout in front of thousands of supporters vying to serve as agents for free.

According to Dan’Agundi “I told them they dont need to show their declaration in my office, rather they should endeavour to come down to this roundabout and declare their interest resin front of you, Your Excellency”

“They all came here willingly without financial support from the governor or any stakeholder in the party,” He said.

The Director explained most of the supporters trekked from their respective locations like kurnar asabe, hotoro and many more to witness the gathering.

Dan’Agundi also reminded the Governor that when he bought President Buhari to Kano, he was voted without a single penny and assured same will be extended to Tinubu.

He further relayed women’s message to the governor saying they will vote for the sake of the first lady, Prof. Hafsat Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for her unending commitment to supporting women in Kano state.