There Will Be Honest Amnesty For Repentant Criminals In Benue If Elected – Alia

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue state Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 general elections, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has promised to give honest and profitable amnesty to militia and other repentant criminals in the state if elected Governor.

Alia stated this at Tor-donga, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, during a campaign visit.

He called on the people to vote for all APC candidates starting from the Saturday presidential election saying the promise will be easier to fulfill if Bola Ahmed Tinubu is elected President.

“I beg you to come out enmasse this Saturday and vote Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president of Nigeria. I can vouch for the proactive and candour posture of the APC presidential flag bearer, he said.

In a statement signed by his Director Communications, Mr Kula Tersoo, Alia decried what he described as “a phoney amnesty” which the present administration hurriedly arranged with hypes and braggadocio to achieve a cheap popularity, assuring that his will be beneficial.

He said it was unfortunate that many criminals that would have been properly rehabilitated and reintegrated to be useful to the society have gone back to perpetrating societal ills saying when he is elected, his administration would ensure they all quit crimes for good.

He pledged that if he and Tinubu are voted into power, Tor-donga and the neighbouring communities which has remained dreaded as hub of criminal activities even after the death of a criminal kingpin, Terwase Akwaza aka Gana, will be rid of all criminal elements.

The candidate who was earlier honoured by unions in the Local Government, including Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees NULGE, Nigeria Union of Teachers NUT, College of Education Academic Staff Union COASU, National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, Nigeria Union of Pensioners NUP among others, promised to attend to their welfare if voted into office.

Alia also described as mischief makers, those tagging of the APC ticket as a Muslim-Muslim ticket, saying those playing the religious card are out to blackmail and confuse Nigerians to their advantage.

“Tinubu has a wife who is not only a Christian, but a pastor. If he cannot Islamize his wife and children, why would one think he will Islamize Nigeria, if not mischief?

“I assure you, Jagaban is the only person I believe will answer anytime I knock at his door. So, just do me this favour and vote for him ” he appealed.