Housing Projects: The Bala Mohammed Initiative – By Umar Usman Duguri

Advertisement

The election of Bala mohammed as Governor is a blessing to the good people of Bauchi state, it’s also a panacea and succor to the civil servants of the state who gave up to their dreams of having accommodation and welfare package due to lackadaisical attitudes of the past leaders in addressing the needs. Though little was achieved by Dr. Mallam Isa Yuguda, until now, that active civil servant who devotes their time and vim to serve the state meritoriously, expecting collateral.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

It is well known fact that, Governor Bala mohammed assume the mantle of leadership inherited an insolvent treasury laced with global economic meltdown, plus the dreaded global pandemic that stop all avenue of sourcing fund, talk less of implementing lofty programs for the teeming masses who expect near-miracle in the scheme of things

The saying that “a good Friday will be the sun from Wednesday”, seems to be real, the reality is widely seen across the state (capital projects) as a means of cushioning the housing deficit for both the optimists and the pessimist. Bala Mohameed served as civil servant up to the rank of deputy director at the federal government before joining active politics in 2007.

Understanding, basic plight of civil servants coupled with passion for providing state of art with serene environment for good creativity and productivity. Governor Bala, initiated a mass housing projects statewide with aim of making life joyful to every deserving civil servants in Bauchi state especiually retiring staffs.

To cater for the needs of the state population of over seven million populace plus the daily increment of influx from neighboring states, the Bala Mohammed’s administration has came up with a robust plan to build morethan houses to address the housing deficit in the state with fidelity to each senatorial zones of the state tagged “mass Housing project”. The massive housing project secured by the administration in collavboration with Family Homes Fund, subsidiary of the federal ministry of finance. It involves the construction of 2,500 Housing units of 3 and 2 Bedrooms in the state, to be distributed accordingly: Bauchi 1,500 units; Azare 350 units; Ningi 200 units; Dass 100 units and Jama’are 100 units.

The project enjoy four years repayment moratorium with tenor of 12 to 15 years. The breakdown of the projects are;construction of thirty 30 units of 2-bungalow and twenty 20 units of 3-Bedroom bungalow at Misau, awarded to bashdee transport limited at the cost of N244, 999,999.50, construction of twenty-one 21 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and fourteen 14 unit of 3-Bedroom bungalow at Dass-(LOT X) awarded to stable ethics limited at the cost N171, 499,999.65, construction of 40 units of 2 bedroo bungalow and twenty-eight units of 3bedroom bungalow at jama’are (LOTIX) awarded to Andodo Multi concepts limited at the cost 333,999,32.and construction of six hundred 600 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and 400 units of 3 bedroom bungalow at dungal, Bauchi awarded to Boreals Nigeria limited at the cost of 4, 899, 990.00. constructions of twenty-one 21 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and fourteen 14 units of 3-bedroom bungalow at Dass- (LOT XI) Awarded to Velocity projects and properties limited at the cost 171,499,999.65, construction of thirt30 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and twenty 20 units of 3-bungalow at Azare (LOT V) awarded to ATD Resources limited at the cost of 244,999,999.50, construction of one hundred and fifty units of bedroom bungalow and one hundred 100 units of 3bedroom bungalow at Azare awarded to Pedrabuilds Nigeria limited at the cost 1,224, 999, 997.50,

Construction of three hundred units of 2-bedroom bungalow and two hundred units of bedroom bungalow at Bauchi LOT II Awarded to blue sea services limited at the cost of 2,449,998.00.

Other Construction of the houses are; construction of one hundred and twenty units of 2-bedroom bungalow and eighty units of 3-units 2-bedroom bungalow at Misau awarded to circle Tek Limited at the cost of 979,999,998.00, construction of one hundred and one 101 units of 2 bedroom bungalow and sixty-seven unit of 3 bedroom bunglow at Ningi-(LOT VIII) and construction of sisty 60 units bungalow and 40 40 units of 3-bedroom bungalow at Jama’are- (LOTIX).

The whole projects has kick up long ago, construction sites were handed over to the contractors across the six emirate council of the state. interestingly, commissioner for housing and Environment Honourable Hamisu Muazu Shira, said indigenous companies are among the top beneficiaries of the projects such as ALIND Nigeria etc.

It is no doubt, when the housing project is completed, individuals and corporate body’s economy will peak up and the city dream will have its infrastructure, worship centres, shopping areas, schools and filling stations, a dedicated hospital and police outpost.

With this mass housing project, Bauchi state will have a new facelift and serenity around.