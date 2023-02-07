Eliminating Political Criminals From Igboland: Why Biafrans And Lovers Of Freedom Must Vote- OYC’s Igboayaka sends Open Letter

Advertisement

According Kwame Nkrumah” Seek thee the political kingdom and all other things shall be added unto thee”. This popular quote from a great Pan-Africanist Nkrumah, I am sure he was inspired by Master Jesus Christ who said “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all other things shall be added unto you”.

It’s now obvious to us that we have a government and leaders who do not obey the rule of law. In fact, our politicians from president to House of Assembly are like the men in George Orwell’s ‘Animals Farm’. Those who make the Law are also the same persons destroying the Law; those voted to protect and execute the Law are destroying the Law all by themselves. Unfortunately, we have these political animal species that amount to nothing in Igbo land, (the Efulefu)

It’s shameful that we have Governors in SouthEast that are not bold enough to approach President Mohammadu Buhari and ask him to obey Court order to release Nnamdi Kanu.

We have a set of cowards at National Assembly, both Senate and Federal House of Representatives who have meet not and make a moves to query Buhari on why he can not obey court order to release Nnamdi Kanu conditionally.

We have never-do-well house of Assembly members in SouthEast; people endowed with zero integrity, who are only good at conspiring with State Governors to loot state funds, none has assembled to ask Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu.

Governors, Senators Federal house of Representatives and State House of Assembly of South-East extraction are keeping mute on the release of Nnamdi Kanu, but their utmost interest is to win the next election. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s interest is to go Senate, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s interest is go to Senate, Governor David Umahi interest is to go Senate, why current Senators, Federal House of Assembly members and State House of Assembly members’ interest is to remain in power.

You can see now that the survival of Ndigbo is never in their agenda, over two years now, insecurity, killing and maiming of Ndigbo is reigning, none of these politicians from South-east extraction has uttered any word so far in that regard.

Remember, South-East politicians’ children are not here with us, many of them have dual citizenship either American citizenship or United Kingdom citizenship.

Verily I say unto us all, Ndigbo, there must be a harvest of new LEADERS in Igboland if we Must survive and regain our freedom. We must retire all Igbo criminal politicians, and send new breeds who are ready to defend us holistically. The issue of ‘Biafra’s Referendum’ at Nigeria Assembly should not only be discussed on the street, self-determination is part of human fundamental rights, it’s not a crime. Therefore Self-determination of Indigenous People of Biafra must be discussed at National Assembly, that’s how it been done all over the world.

We must Ensure that those candidates the various present criminal Governors in Abia, Enugu, and Ebonyi have selfishly anointed for 2023 Guber elections will not smell power. This means we must use every political exploration to ensure that PDP fails Guber election in Enugu, because Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will produce someone more incompetent and wicked than he is; APC must fail Guber election in Ebonyi, because David Umahi must produce someone more deadly than him and PDP must be humiliated in Abia, because Okezie Ikpeazu must definitely produce another prodigal Governor like him. Let’s stop the oppressors in Igbo land, this is the simple first step of taking back AlaIgbo, this a necessary step for Igbo liberation and a Walk into freedom. I passionately advise UMUCHINEKE that Freedom is not just a song by mere singing about it, if freedom is ordinary Song, Bob Marley and Lucky Dube would have been a seperate country.

We must democratically recapture SouthEast for Ndigbo in this 2023 election, and send political criminals to Exile through ballots revolution.

It is, therefore, very expedient and unavoidable that “EVERY NWACHINEKE” must vote, to elect a new government with the face of human, and unlike the current government both at state and federal level that have the face of a “BEAST”. Had it been we have a responsible, reasonable and reliable Governors, Senators, Reps. members and State House of Assembly members from South-east extraction they could have mount pressure on the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu. Had it been we have a government with the face of human at the federal level, they could have obeyed court order and released Nnamdi Kanu months ago.

Ndigbo, I urge you to see 2023 as “Operation Recapture AlaIgbo from Political Gangsters, Looters and Criminals; we shall vote en masse and follow our votes from polling units, collection Centers, LGA and State. Let’s take back, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi State.

Any agents of riggers by criminals politicians to keep us in perpetual slavery must be resisted by every means necessary. I therefore, call on UMUCHINEKE and Ndigbo all over the world, States, Local Governments, Wards, Communities, Villages, Kindreds and families to be on guard.

Those who want to rig election and make us remain political slaves to Britain and their cohorts fulani Oligarchy must utterly receive our resistance, it must be “an eye for an eye” and “a tooth for a tooth”. Get ready for “Egwu Surugedee” at all polling units, Evil men shall not strive in our Land again.

Undoubtedly, 2023 is the a last political tournament for Ndigbo, the outcome of the 2023 general election will determine the “Fate” of Ndigbo in Nigeria’s political project.

The best questions for Ndigbo in 2023 election are; who are we sending as Governor in Abia, Enugu and Ebonyi? Who are we sending as Senators and House of Representatives at National Assembly? Who are we sending in various State House of Assembly? It would not be like those shenanigans in Imo state House of Assembly that rejected Local Government Autonomy, such political elements can reject referendum if it’s present on the floor of the house.

UMUCHINEKE and Ndigbo must understand that most of these political cartels and criminals are all littered in APC and PDP, but let’s not forgot that a large number of them have taken refuge in Labour Party, thinking that they can climb on the back of Mr. Peter Obi to win Governorship, Senatorial, Federal House of Representatives and State House of Assembly elections. At the appropriate time we will smoke out political criminals in Labour Party, we will seperate the corn from chaff.

We must get rid of political oppressors, Vampires, cannibals, shenanigans, prodigals, Saboteurs in Southeast, between February and March, 2023. We must perform the funeral of these political gangster blowing sarien here and there with our PVC.

The first step of political and economic freedom of Ndigbo is to uproot these political criminals, they are our real enemies not Hausa/Fulani, ( maka na “O bu Oke di n’Ulo gwara Oke di na-ama na Azu di na Ngiga). The enemy internal is more dangerous than enemies external. The protracted evil perpetrated against Ndigbo is masterminded by Igbo politicians, and if we refused to deal with them, other tribes would not respect us nor would they ever be deal with us with some decorum. We apparently will perpetually remain a vulnerable nation. In my findings 75% marginalization against Ndigbo are done by Igbo politicians, while 25% is from federal government, let’s deal with the 75% criminals in Igbo before we blame federal government.

Nigeria is negotiable! Therefore, Ndigbo must vote people who will negotiate the existence of this contraption called Nigeria!

UMUCHINEKE let’s hold our peace, let’s be on guard in case of any uncertainty via 2023 election. Let’s vote out this present beast government and elect government that will obey Court Orders.

At the appropriate time, Ohanaeze Youth Council we make a declaration and publish list of reasonable IGBOS whom we shall entrust with power in 2023 election from House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Governors. It shall be called the “List Of Nwafor Igbo”.

Nwachineke and Ezigbo nwafo Igbo let me end my Epistle with the statement of my fellow philosopher, King Plato, who rightly quoted and i concur:

“One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors”.

If we refuse to participate” EFULEFU’s” will emerge as Igbo leaders.

I am Igboayaka O Igboayaka,

National President Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC.