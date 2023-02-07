Land dispute: Anambra police give casualty figure, launch manhunt for suspects

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has launched manhunt for one Mr. Nnamdi Maduneke and his cohorts, over the recent resumption of an age-old land disputes between Omor and Anaku communities in Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state, which led to the murder of six persons and injuring of two others.

It would be recalled that there was a re-brewed crisis in the two rural communities on Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, in which he also said the Command has launched a manhunt for some of the people

According to the statement, Mr. Nnamdi Maduneke and his cohorts, without any provocation, stormed Omor community with AK47 in the early hours of the day and started shooting indiscriminately, which led to the death of, at least, six persons.

He also said the Joint Task Force Team, comprising police and military, has been deployed to the area, and further attested that the presence of the security forces has reinforced the security of life and properties and enhanced the provision of law and order in the area.

“Preliminary information reveals that the cause of the incident is a protracted existing communal dispute between the two communities, Omor and Anaku in Anyamelum LGA.

“Meanwhile, patrols/operations are still ongoing and the situation is being monitored. Further developments shall be communicated, please,” Ikenga said.