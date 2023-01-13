Soludo takes-over APGA National Leadership mantle from Obiano

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has taken over the mantle as the National Leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nigeria.

This transfer of mantle from its former holder and ex-governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano, to the incumbent Governor Soludo, was authenticated on Thursday at the the National Executive Committee meeting of the party held in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

The National Organising Secretary of APGA, Mr. Ifeanyi Mbaeri sponsored the motion for Soludo’s appointment to the position, which was seconded by the State Chairman of the Party in Bauchi State, Salihu Abubakar Sadiq, and further upheld through a a voice vote of the NEC members of the Party who were present at the meeting.

This was immediately followed by the announcement and recognition of the Governor as the National Leader of the Party, as well as the consequent presentation of Certificate of Appointment to him by the National Chairman of the Party, Chief Victor Oye, to further formalize the appointment.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Soludo appreciated the party faithfuls, and assured of greater efforts commitment towards making the party become greater and more relevant in the country’s political sphere; while also assuring to work in collaboration with all the members of APGA to achieve the vision.

According to the Governor who paid tribute to Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and his predecessor, Willie Obiano who had held the position before him; APGA, as a party of progressives, will in future, offer Nigeria a progressive leadership as the Party holds competence, unity, and progress to a very high esteem.

Commending and congratulating the Governor for his exceptional leadership styles and qualities, the National Chairman of APGA, Chief Oye revealed that the Party will be pleased to tap into his wealth of experience, wisdom, intellectual and moral capacity to excel higher.

It would be recalled that Governor Soludo was sworn-in as Governor Willie Obiano’s successor on March 17, 2022, after his landslide victory in the highly competitive November 2021 gubernatorial election in the state, which saw APGA retain the the seat of power.