Over 4,000 Farmers To Benefit From Watari Dam Irrigation Project – Gawuna

By Abdullahi Yusuf

The All Progressives Congress(APC) Governorship Candidate in Kano State, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna,says more than 4,000 farmers will benefit from the Watari dam irrigation project provided by the Ganduje Administration.

Gawuna disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing a mammoth crowd of APC supporters and other residents of Bagwai and Shanono local government areas in continuation of the Gawuna/Garo statewide campaign rallies.

He said the Administration had provided 1000 hectares of land around the Watari dam which is located in Bagwai Local Government area to boost irrigation farming in the area.

Amid thunderous ovations from the crowd and background music supplied by Fresh Emir and Fati Niger, the Deputy Governor said this followed the recent repairing of the dam by the State Government in partnership with the Islamic Development Bank located in Saudi Arabia.

He said the project was executed when he was the Commissioner of Agriculture under the present Ganduje Administration, adding that the gesture was aimed at providing employment to the people and boosting the economy of the area.

He therefore urged youths in the area to take advantage of the initiative and embark on Irrigation farming in order to become self reliant.

He assured the people of the two local government areas that he would continue with the laudable programmes of the Ganduje Administration such as development of agriculture, education, infrastructure, healthcare as well as youths and women empowerment,if elected as the next Governor of the state.

In his address,the running mate of the APC governorship candidate,Hon.Murtala Sule Garo,thanked the people of the two local government areas for their continued cooperation and support for Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje,his Deputy,Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and the Senator representing Kano North,Barau Jibrin,over the years.

He urged the people of the Kano North Senatorial zone to continue to support the APC by voting for the party at all levels during the forthcoming general elections.

In his speech,the State Chairman of the APC, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, commended the large turnout of people at the event, which he said was a testimony of the mass support for the APC in the area.

He also stated that the the mammoth crowd was a pointer that the APC had already won the forthcoming general elections, smoothly.

Another major feature of the rally was the presentation of the APC flags to candidates for the House of Representatives and State Assembly elections from the two local government areas by the APC governorship candidate,Dr.Nasiru Gawuna.

Gawuna also received at the occasion, hundreds of NNPP and PDP supporters from Shanono and Bagwai local governments who defected to the APC.