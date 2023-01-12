LG autonomy: Ikenga Imo blasts Imo Lawmakers calls on President Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu

Advertisement

The spokesperson for Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has taken a swipe at members of the Imo State House of Assembly for voting against Local Government, Judiciary and Legislative autonomy.

Imo urged the people of the state to vote out the state lawmakers for making state an object of national ridicule. He said ” I want to urge Imo people to vote out these pathetic set of lawmakers at the Imo State House of Assembly. How could these set of lawmakers vote against their own freedom and independence? Voting against Parliamentary autonomy, LG autonomy and Judicial autonomy is the height of legislative irresponsibility. Voters must rise up with their votes and tell these jokers that there is a huge price to pay for taking the people for granted.”

On the deteriorating health condition of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Ikenga urged President Muhammadu Buhari, as the father of the nation,to free Kanu on health ground.

Ikenga who spoke to newsmen in Akokwa in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State on Wednesday said that the country may erupt in crisis if Kanu dies in the custody of Department of Staye Services.

Imo contended that the continuous detention of Kanu in DSS custody was illegal, citing a judgment by an appeal court in Abuja and state high court in Umuahia which ordered for his release.

Ikenga, who is the PDP candidate running for the Ideato Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat, also condemned the terrorism charges preferred against the governor of central bank, Godwin Emefiele by the DSS .

Imo asked Buhari to instruct DSS to withdraw its terrorism charges against Emefiele.

He said that many are viewing Emefiele’s ordeal in the hands of DSS as a witch-hunt against the southern people.