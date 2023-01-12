Anambra Community Unites To Tackle Insecurity, Illiteracy Headlong

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

As part of its new year resolution to bid age long communal strife, bickering and disagreements among themselves farewell and usher in unity, peace and progress, indigenes of Enugwu village, Adazi- Enu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra state have expressed their readiness to tackle insecurity and illiteracy in the area headlong.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

One way of doing this, according to the stakeholders, is by letting all bye to be bygone and to forge ahead in the institutionalization of a formidable security network and scholarship scheme in the area.

Chairman of the village, Chief Jideofor Okongwu who disclosed this on Sunday during their annual get-together and launching of the security and education trust fund tagged: “2023 Enugwu Village Day and Giving of Awards to Distinguished Members”, said their target is to raise enough funds to have a formidable security outfit and scholarship scheme for their children at both primary and secondary school levels.

Okongwu, a legal practitioner and former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Anaocha branch, said their resolution to embark on the fundraising ceremony to tackle insecurity and illiteracy headlong was to complement efforts of the state government in restoring sanity in the system.

On the fast approaching general election in the country, Okongwu noted that the community is currently sensitizing the electorate in the area to vote for only those who will show adequate commitment to work towards the development of both the urban and rural areas.

In their separate speeches, the traditional prime minister (Onowu) of Adazi-Enu, Chief Sunday Ezeokonkwo; a Lagos based businessman, Onyedikachi Ezenwaka and

Nnaemeka Enebuwa showered encomium to Okongwu, the village head for his tireless efforts so far at uniting the community.

Ezeokonkwo, Ezenwaka and Enebuwa who described Okongwu as a unifier, recalled that the community had in the past been enmeshed in crises of disunity which hitherto retarded progress in the area until the emergence of Okongwu as the village head, adding that he has succeeded in displaying arrays of intelligentsia to raise the unity of the community to the present 70 percent, even as they expressed confidence that he is capable of raising the bar to 100 percent in the near future.

Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of award plaques to six distinguished awardees from the area, including Mrs. Mabel Ezeokonkwo, Pastor Ikenna Enebuwa, Prince Chike Okongwu Jnr., Dr. Ebele Chukwuneke, Dr. Chinedu Okongwu and Nnaemeka Enebuwa, just as five others, including late Chief Barr Sir Chike Okongwu, late Chief Godfrey Ezenwaka, late Chief Ebenezer Okonkwo, late Chief John Eyisi and late Pa Emmanuel Ezenwaka were given post humours awards for their invaluable contributions during their life time.