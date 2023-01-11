Gale Of Defection To APC Looms In Anambra. As Okadigbo Leads Tinubu/ Shettima Rally.

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Few months after Sen Maggery Okadigbo was announced as the Coordinator of Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Kasim Shettima Campaign Council in Anambra state, a gale of defection is looming from the three major political parties in the area.

Already talks have commenced between some members of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA and the Labour Party LP and the All Progressives Congress APC on the process of joining the party ahead of the APC Mega Rally this month.

Recall that the Chairman Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC Sen Okadigbo had on the first and second phases of empowerment to members of the 327 wards distributed items to them in a bid towards cementing all members and Stakeholders of the party during the festive seasons.

Confirming this development the former Commissioner for Information Chief Joseph Ofokansi told reporters in Awka that since the emergence of Okadigbo as the state Coordinator for Ahmed Bola Tinubu the party’s fortunes have improved and members of other parties have been meeting with the leaders of the APC in Anambra for a most likely defection to the party at the proposed mega rally.

“Yes we now have a strong party structure of the APC in Anambra state and this is as a result of the position and activities of the our State Coordinator Sen Maggery Okadigbo who in conjunction with her Deputy Coordinator has been reaching out to party faithfuls”

“She had made donations of food items and other necessary logistics to the twenty one local government area and the 327 electoral wards in the state during the first and second phases of the empowerment”

Also speaking Mr Sam Oraegbunam leader of the APC in Anambra Central District told reporters that the party has never had the type of homogeneous relationship in recent times adding that a lot of members from other political parties have indicated interest to join the party during the Presidential mega rally in the state.

Continuing Ofokansi on his part explained that ;

“We have been entertaining overtures from members of the PDP , Labor Party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA for them to join the party and this is as a result of what Sen Okadigbo has done so far for the party in Anambra after she became the State Coordinator of Tinubu/ Shettima Campaign Council”

Ofokansi also noted that the political capacity of Sen Okadigbo had been made manifest by what she has done so far and we know that other states in the South East are yet to build such a structure for their Presidential candidate and we urge them to borrow a leaf from what Anambra state chapter of the APC have done so far.

“The proposed mega rally would be a huge success in view of what our Coordinator Okadigbo and her Deputy Coordinator Sen Emma Anosike have done and we urge other states in the South East to borrow a leaf from what Anambra state has done because non of them can boast of the kind of formidable structure that we have here” he said.