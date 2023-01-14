Chief Sylvester Nwobu Alor: The Departure Of A Great Patriot – Virgy Etiaba

Advertisement

“A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.” – Maya Angelou

As one of the greatest but most humble Patriots of our time Chief Sylvester Nwobu Alor is laid to rest today, the following words of comfort come to mind; ‘Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts’.

Born on 2nd December, 1937 at Agulu in Njikoka Local Govemment Area. He represented Nigeria Peoples Party (NPP) in Njikoka Central-South Constituency in the State House of Assembly.

After his primary education at St. Mary’s Primary School Agulu, he studied at Our Lady’s High School, Onitsha; Croydon School of Physio therapy in England; and at St. Andrew’s College, Dublin in Ireland.

Nwobu Alor was my Special Adviser on Parks and Markets in the months that I served our dear State as Governor.

He was an honest and a most reliable appointee, trusted on all fronts; both as an Adviser to the Governor and government of Anambra State, and as a forthright friend to the Etiaba family.

As a Politician, though highly misunderstood, he stood tall amongst his peers.

I will not forget in a hurry, the role he played during the struggle to retrieve the APGA mandate which eventually culminated in APGA being the ruling party in Anambra State till date.

Over the years, he staunchly believed in the Anambra dream and was a very bold, courageous, and a very consummate political tactician of our time.

Chief Nwobu Alor lived a very spartan but enviable life during which he imparted on the young ones, the virtue of good morality.

I most humbly predict that the good people of our dear Anambra State will continue to remember the sanity he brought to his role in our government.

I therefore pray that God should give the family, Agulu community and ndi Anambra in general, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of this great unsung hero of uncommon conscience.

Keep resting with the Lord, Chief (the Hon) Sylvester Nwobu Alor, as our thoughts and prayers are with your blessed soul, surrounded by much prayers.

–

Dame *Virgy Etiaba* CON

Former Governor of Anambra State