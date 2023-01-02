Cross River guber: My antecedents speaking for me – Bassey Otu

Advertisement

The frontrunner in the Cross River State governorship election holding on March 11, 2023, Senator (Prince) Bassey Otu of All Progressives Congress (APC), has stressed the need for Cross Riverians to elect a candidate that has evidently demonstrated the capacity to lead from the previous positions of authority occupied.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Otu, the APC guber candidate who is generally regarded as the man of the people and represented Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal Constituency in the House of Reps between 2003 and 2011 and Cross River South in the Senate from 2011 to 2015, made the remark in his New Year Message to the people of Cross River State.

The erstwhile parliamentarian widely adjudged as one of the best lawmakers ever produced by the state, restated his determination and willingness to build a better Cross River, from where the incumbent Governor Ben Ayade will stop in the offering of good governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

Wishing Cross Riverians a fruitful and fulfilling 2023, Prince Otu used the occasion of the New Year celebration to once again present himself to the people as “the most competent, accessible and prepared candidate among others.”

His message reads: “Dear Cross Riverians, as we welcome a brand new year, may it shine light on new aspirations, perspectives and goals.

“My desire for you this year is that, it will bring about our individual advancement from all fronts and unveil our hidden potentials.

“Remember, that this year is critical, because it will avail us another unique opportunity to elect those who will lead us at different levels of political leadership. Let me use this opportunity to yet again present myself to you as the most competent, accessible and prepared candidate among others. The antecedent of a man while in public office is an indication of his capacity and political will. A strong example of my capacity is my antecedent.

“It is important for us to note that, whoever we elect during the March 11 governorship election, will determine our destiny, that of our children and our dear state for another four years.

“Join me, together we will build the Cross River of our collective dream.

“I wish you a happy and rewarding new year.”