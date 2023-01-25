APC Sure Of 40 Percent Votes In Anambra – Okadigbo

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has expressed confidence in securing at least forty percent of the total lawful votes that would be cast in the February 25th Presidential election in the area.

Similarly, the party noted that the support strength under the kitty of the party in Anambra has become a source of worry for other political parties and their candidates in the state.

According to the Coordinator Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council in Anambra Sen Margery Chuba-Okadigbo who was represented by Sen Sir Emma Anosike at the inauguration of ANAMBRA STATE RALLY PLANNING COMMITTEE in Awka noted that the South East must learn not to put their whole eggs in one basket.

“Those who are skeptical about APC support base in Anambra state would be surprised at what would be the outcome if the February general elections”

“This is because we are already sure of at least 40 Percent Votes In Anambra state and we know that other campaign organizations are apprehensive about this and they feel threatened because of that”

“In politics everyone would not belong to the same party and that has been the bane of the South East geopolitical zone at every general election and at this time we don’t need to put our eggs in one basket”

Also speaking the Chairman of the Rally Planning Committee and one time governorship aspirant Hon Sir Azuka Okwuosa noted that those who are trying to create crisis in the party are only doing that to their own peril adding that the party has been able to resolve all burning issues that has to do with the membership of the campaign council.

“In politics it is normal for people to have some little or minimal issues but they have all been resolved and everyone is back to the family”

Also speaking the Chairman Publicity Committee of the State Campaign Council, Sir Chris Chikwelu urged the party faithfuls to work hard for victory of the party in the state..