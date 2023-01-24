2023: Don’t Miss This Rare Opportunity Of Voting Peter Obi Into Office, United Igbo Elders Tell Youths

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

The United Igbo Elders has described 2023 presidential election as an opportunity for Nigerians to speak with one voice for continual existence of Nigeria as one indivisible entity by electing a credible and competent President.

The Igbo elders contended that the only thing Nigeria, as a nation lacked is a good leader who will appropriate

the abundant natural and human resources abound in the country for the good of all, of which the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi has proven to possess the requisite Leadership Skills, Education and Technical know-how to lift Nigeria from poverty to riches.

In a 10-point communique issued at the end of their extraordinary emergency meeting held in Anambra state, the forum insisted that the youths of this country has no business with joblessness and poverty, and therefore calls on all Nigerian youths to take back their country by voting massively for Mr. Peter Obi.

The communique was jointly signed by the acting National President, Justice Anthony Iguh (CON), former Chief Judge of Old & New Anambra State and a Retired Justice of the Supreme Court; members of Advisory Council, Chief Simon Okeke, former chairman of the Police Service Commission, PSC and Justice Godwin Ononiba, former Chief Judge of Anambra state respectively; their secretary-general, Donald Okoli and their Coordinator-General, Justice Alpha Ikpeama.

The forum maintained that from global Statistics, Nigeria is currently ranked as the poverty capital of the world despite being endowed with enormous human and material resources by God.

They therefore appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to endeavour to ensure free and fair election and avoid being partisan as according to them, the future of Nigeria is tied to the forth coming 2023 presidential election.

According to them, “the Igbo leaders and intellectuals in Nigeria before 1960 promoted the idea of One Nigeria and were in the forefront of the crusade that brought independence to Nigeria. Particular of mention were people the likes of Dr. Nnamdi

Azikiwe and Late Chief Mbazulike Amaechi. These people made the Colonial masters to relinquish power to Nigerians and most of them were imprisoned for this cause”.

“Despite securing power for the Country willingly ceded the position of Prime Minister to the North thereby confirming the selfless nature and an accommodating spirit of an Igbo Man. Moreso, there was a time in the history of this Country that a Fulani Man from Sifawa in Sokoto Caliphate, Mallam Umaru Altine was the first elected Mayor of Enugu (1952-1958)”.

“After the end of Civil War in 1970 with instituted Policy of Federal Government via Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation, no Igbo-man has been given an opportunity to provide leadership at the highest office of Nigeria”.

“That now we have a competent presidential Candidate in the person of His Excellency Mr. Peter Gregory Obi that all Nigerians should rally round him and elect him as the next president of the Country”

“We appreciate the elders statesmen like His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and Chief Edwin Clark for trustfully and honestly standing up for justice, equity and fairness by endorsing Mr. Peter Obi”.