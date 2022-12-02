Advertisement



Yesterday, the vice presidential candidate of the Labor party, Dr Yusuf Datti spoke candidly on the white elephant in the room. He spoke on the health status of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress [APC], Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Pull Out If You Are Sick.” – Datti tells Tinubu. Dr Datti’s press conference yesterday was vawulence pro max😭 This is my Incoming Vice President 🇳🇬✅ —

Doyin Okupe Bashir pic.twitter.com/lo5ivPLhxB — Jaypee (@JaypeeGeneral) December 1, 2022

While noting that the health condition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not an issue to be made use as a political tool to campaign with, he called on the APC presidential candidate to search within himself and decide whether his personal desires are more important than that of the entire country.

He asked that the APC leader consider stepping aside to enable him carter to his health.