I don’t have energy to waste on futile things – Mbappe on Martinez’s mockery

Advertisement



The Frenchman insisted he would not waste time engaging Martinez in a war of words.

The France forward produced a series of outstanding performances in Qatar, scoring eight goals in the tournament.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final and during a penalty shootout, but France ended in defeat.

The 24-year-old became an unlikely target for Argentina’s players and Martinez in particular.

Mbappe returned to action last night and scored the winner from the penalty spot as PSG beat Strasbourg 2-1 in a Ligue 1 clash on Wednesday night.

Asked after the game for a response to the Aston Villa No.1’s trolling, Mbappe said: “They are not my problem. I don’t have energy to waste on such futile things.”