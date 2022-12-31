Breaking News: Ganduje sacks commissioner for religious affairs

Advertisement



….Nominates Dr. Nazifi Bichi as replacement

Kano state commissioner for religious affairs, Dr. Muhammad Tahar Adam (Baba Impossible) has been relieved of his appointment.

The state commissioner for information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, December 31, said the removal was with immediate effect.

He said the sacking of the commissioner and member of the state executive council followed his unbecoming attitude as a public servant holding sensitive office, as well as unguarded utterances.

Malam Garba pointed out that he was also found to be running the affairs of his office as personal business and even unilaterally reducing working days for the staff of the ministry, exempting Wednesdays and Fridays.

The commissioner added that apart from operating without due consultation, Baba Impossible has not been loyal to the government.

He announced further that already, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has sent to the state House of Assembly the name of a nominee in person of Dr. Nazifi Ishaq Bichi of Bayero University, Kano as replacement for screening and appointment as new commissioner.

The governor, the statement added, wished the sacked commissioner the best of luck in his future endeavours.