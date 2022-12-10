Bloodbath In Enugu, Sit At Home Turns Deadly

Advertisement



Enugu State was turned into a bloody scene in the early hours of Saturday following efforts by the followers of a Biafran agitator by name Simon Ekpa who had called for a sit at home that would last for a few days.

Smon Ekpa’s men whom the leader of the Biafra freedom struggle, Nnamdi Kanu denounced – continued to push for the bloody enforcement of the unpopular sit at home across the South East geo-political zone.

Following Ekpa’s refusal to back down, the followers of Ekpa went to town to enforce their the said orders.

stay tuned.

Sit-at-home enforcers in black and black unleash mayhem Enugu in the early hours of today, Saturday December 10, 2022 around CPS, New Market in Enugu State