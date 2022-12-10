Labor Party Attacked Again, Woman Leader Attacked In Kebbi State

Advertisement



Information coming out of the North West region of the country indicate that the violence targeted at the leadership of the Labor party has continued unabated. This is as the woman leader of the Labor Party in Kebbi State was attacked by the members of the ruling party party in the state.

Specification, the restaurant belonging to the Woman leader was destroyed and burnt down when they refused advances by the ruling party in the State to collapse the Labor Party structure into the ruling party in the state.

247ureports.com have also received unconfirmed reports of attacks on other members of the Kebbi State executive body.

Meanwhile, the latest attack come weeks after the assassination of the Woman leader of the Kaduna State labor party.

