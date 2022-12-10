Don’t Use 2nd Niger Bridge —FRSC Tells Heavy Duty Trucks and Trailers

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that heavy duty trucks and trailers are forbidden from plying the Second Niger Bridge which will be opened for public use on December 15, 2022.

The Sector Commander, FRSC, Anambra State Sector Command, CC Adeoye Irelewuyi made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday, in which he also reminded the public that the new bridge will be open only to motorists and other road users coming from the West to the East through Asaba from December 15, 2022 to January 1, 2023; while it will be open only to those going from the East to the West between January 2, to January 15, 2023.

He, however, noted that the restriction placed on the heavy duty trucks and trailers from using the bridge is for the one month period under consideration.

CC Irelewuyi further advised the motoring public to corporate with traffic managers to ensure free flow of traffic during the period.

“FRSC Anambra is collaborating with relevant agencies to ensure that the gridlock usually experienced at the bridge around this time of the year is completely eradicated.

“We also appeal to road users to avoid over-speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” he added.