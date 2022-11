Police investigate murder of 67 years Adamu Babanta

Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has commenced discreet investigation over the alleged murder of one Adamu Babanta, a 67-year-old retired civil servant resident in Yelwa Labura area of the Bauchi metropolis , led to a violent protest by youths of the area.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil gave the confirmation while briefing reporters on the incident He said Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident but assured that the situation has been brought under control while combined security operatives have been drafted to keep the peace in the area.

Wakili said, “a case of fatal motor accident was transferred from the Yelwa Division directly to the MTD for a discreet investigation, it was a case of culpable homicide”.

He said, “One Khadijah Adamu Babanta, was enticed by one man, Mohammed Damina, Galadiman Dass, 68 years old resident of Yelwa. When Galadima enticed her, she told her father about it, then she told the father that the said man was waiting for her at the Total filling station”.

The PPRO said that “then her father followed her behind to the place. On reaching there, the father, now deceased, confronted Galadima through the passenger side of his car, as they were discussing, Galadima zoomed off the vehicle while the deceased was still hanging on to the car door to a point he fell and was rushed to ATBUTH for medical attention but was confirmed dead by a medical Doctor”.

“On receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda directed all Tactical Commanders led by the Area Commander, Metro and other DPOs to the scene”, he added.

Wakil said early morning some miscreants came into the streets protesting, thinking that the suspect has been released from Police detention, of which the suspect was not released, he is still in Police Detention.

He said, “In a case of a fatal accident where there is death, as enshrined in the law, that any person engaged in a fatal accident should be detained for 24 hours pending the outcome of the medical report.

He said that “The Police acted professionally by detaining the suspect while the Commissioner of Police has directed that the case should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Bureau SCIB for further discreet investigation while a post-moterm examination will be conducted on the deceased and the results will be made public”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has called on members of the public to go about their lawful business as the blocked road has been opened and traffic is moving and there is no cause for alarm and panic, there should be no intimidation by any person.

Residents ofcYelwa said, As early as 7 am, the youths stormed the busy Bauchi – Tafawa Balewa highway in front of the College of Agriculture and blocked the road on both sides thereby stopping the free flow of traffic and forcing many road users to turn back and seek the alternate road to and from Yelwa and Bauchi.

On investigations, it was revealed that , a man, 67 years old Adamu Babanta was allegedly killed by his friend and neighbour, 68 years old Mohammed Damina, Galadiman Dass with his car.

A close relative of the late Adamu Babanta who did not disclose his name narrated, “Galadiman Dass and my late brother were friends and neighbours. It was alleged that Galadiman attempted to have a sexual relationship with the 18 years old Khadijat, SS 2 daughter of his late friend. He had been making advances to her by sending recharge cards to her”.

He said, “The girl reported to her mother who then told the father but he did not believe the story. Then , he called the girl and sent her a message that she should meet him at the Total filling station by 5 pm so that they can go out”.

He said , “The girl informed her father who then asked her to go as planned and that he will follow behind to ascertain the situation. As expected, Galadima was waiting at the point while the father was watching as the girl arrived”.

“Galadima asked her to enter the car after he had opened the door but at that point, the father came out and confronted his friend expressing anger. Galadima then tried to run away but there was a struggle between them which led to pushing the late Adamu out of the car, he hit his head on the pavement of the road, and the back Tyre matched his legs and broke the bones. He died on the way to the hospital”, he added.