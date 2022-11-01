Protest erupt against alleged murder of retired civil servant by Galadiman Dass

Advertisement



By Umar Usman Duguri

Peaceful protest occured today following the death of one Adamu Babanta, a 67 year old retired civil servant resident in Yelwa Labura area of Bauchi metropolis on Monday, has led to a violent protest by youths of the area.

The protest started as early as 7am, the youths stormed the busy Bauchi – Dass-Tafawa Balewa highway in front of College of Agriculture and blocked the road on both sides stopping free flow of traffic, and forcing many road users to turn back to seek alternate routes to or from Yelwa and Bauchi.

It was gathered that on Sunday, 30th of October at about 5.30pm, Babanta was allegedly killed by his friend and neighbor, 68 years old Mohammed Damina, Galadiman Dass with his car.

A close relative of the late Babanta who did not disclose his name, narrated that, “Galadiman Dass and my late brother were friends and neighbors. It was alleged that Galadiman attempted to have sexual relationship with the 18 years old Khadijat, an SS 2 daughter of his late friend. He had been making advances to her by sending recharge cards to her”.

He added that, “The girl reported to her mother who then told the father but he did not believe the story. Then yesterday (Sunday), he (Galadiman Dass) called the girl and sent her a message that she should meet him at the Total filling station by 5pm so that they can go out” .

According to him, “The girl informed her father who then asked her to go as planned and that he will follow behind to ascertain the situation. As expected, Galadima was waiting at the point while the father was watching as the girl arrived” .

Galadima who was one time commissioner of information asked her to enter the car after he had opened the door but at that point, the father came out and confronted his friend expressing anger. Galadima then tried to run away but there was a struggle between them which led to pushing the late Adamu out of the car, he hit his head on the pavement of the road, the back tyre ran over his legs and broke the bones. He died on the way to the hospital”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident but assured that the situation had been brought under control while combined security operatives had been drafted to keep the peace in the area.

While confirming the situation, the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili said that, “Yesterday (Sunday), 30th October 2022, at about 1930hrs, a case of fatal motor accident was transferred from the Yelwa Division directly to the MTD for a discreet investigation, it was a case of culpable homicide” .

According to him, “One khadijat Adamu Babanta, was enticed by one man, Mohammed Damina, Galadiman Dass, 68 years old resident of Yelwa. When Galadima enticed her, she told her father about it, then she told the father that the said man was waiting for her at the Total filling station”.

The PPRO added that, “then her father followed her behind to the place. On reaching there, the father, now deceased, confronted Galadima through the passenger side of his car, as they were discussing, Galadima zoomed off the vehicle while the deceased was still hanging on to the car door to a point he fell down and was rushed to ATBUTH for medical attention but was confirmed dead by a medical Doctor”.

“On receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda directed all Tactical Commanders led by the Area Commander, Metro and other DPOs to the scene”, he added

Ahmed Wakili added that, “Today, Monday at about 0700hrs, some miscreants came into the streets protesting, thinking that the suspect has been released from Police detention, of which the suspect was not released, he is still in Police Detention at the GRA Police Division” .

According to him, “In a case of fatal accident where there is death, as enshrined in the law, that any person engaged in a fatal accident should be detained for 24 hours pending the outcome of the medical report about the victim to know if he is alive then, the suspect will be released on bail but if the person dies, the suspect will not be released on bail”.

He stressed that, “The Police acted professionally by detaining the suspect at the GRA Police cell. Presently, the Commissioner of Police has directed that the case should be transferred to the SCIIB for further discreet investigation while a post-moterm examination will be conducted on the deceased and the results will be made public”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has called on members of the public to go about their lawful businesses as the blocked road had been opened and traffic was moving and there was no cause for alarm and panic, adding, that there should be no intimidation by any person.