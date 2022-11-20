Gunmen kill ex-Enugu commissioner, brother

Advertisement



Gunmen, on Friday, killed a former Commissioner for Rural Development in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

The victim, Gab Onuzulike, was shot dead alongside his brother while they were returning from a burial ceremony in Nkpokolo-River, a community in Oji River Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Onuzulike is a former chairman of the council area.

The former commissioner and his brother were ambushed by the gunmen.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed these in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Ndukwe said the gunmen “infiltrated Oji-River from neighboring Anambra community” on Friday before killing the former commissioner and his brother.

He said a joint security team launched an operation against the gunmen in response to a distress call about the attack.

“The team swiftly responded to a distress call over the incident, and intercepted the gunmen at Inyi Community of the council area, as they were escaping into Anambra,” he said.

The police spokesperson said two of the gunmen were killed by the joint security operatives – made up of police and army officials.

He said a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV earlier snatched from the victims had been recovered.

One AK-47 rifle with two magazines loaded with ammunition, Toyota Camry SUV, and a RAV4 SUV used by the gunmen, were among the items recovered during the operation, according to the police.

“Meanwhile, manhunt for the assailants, many of whom escaped into a nearby forest with severe degrees of gunshot wounds in the ensuing duel, as a result of the superior firepower of the joint team, is still ongoing,” Mr Ndukwe said.