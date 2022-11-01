Orji Kalu emerges 2022 best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects

Advertisement



The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has emerged the 2022 Best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects Leadership Excellence Awards.

In a nationwide online poll, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Kalu, who is representing Abia North senatorial district at the Upper Chamber, got 283,011 to defeat other senators to emerge the winner of the award.

Scores by other senators were Sen. Adetokumbo Abiru – 83,204 votes, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege – 128,330 votes and Sen. Barau Jubrin – 72,276 votes.

The highly-coveted award, endorsed by the African Union and African Film Institute, is organised by IgbereTV, Africa’s foremost community TV.

Elected in 2019, Kalu has continued to receive accolades as a result of the massive infrastructural and empowerment projects attracted to Abia-North in his first term at the Senate.

The former governor of Abia State and first-term senator was said to have facilitated the construction of over 50 road projects in Abia-North within three years.

Some of the projects facilitated by Kalu include the construction of 2-5km rural roads across the five local governments in Abia-North; renovation of schools, hospitals; provision of learning materials to students; distribution of over 1,000 sewing machines, power generating sets and motorcycles to farmers and artisans, among others.