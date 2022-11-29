Njoku-led APGA didn’t forge Supreme Court judgment – NWC

Advertisement



The National Working Committee (NWC) of Edozie Njoku-led faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has dismissed claims that the Supreme Court judgment which recognised its faction, was not forged by them.

The party stated this in Abuja on Tuesday during a press briefing. Speaking on behalf of the party, Okoro Chinedum Benedict national administrative secretary of APGA, explained what transpired.

Njoku was remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre by the Court, following his arraignment by the Nigeria Police Force, which accused him of forging the Supreme Court judgment.

Explaining, he said: “The amendment of the Supreme Court Judgment was done on May 9, 2022. The Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the Enrolment Order were authorised and issued by Hon. Justice Kudirat M. O Kekere-Ekun (CFR) on July 15, 2022 (Two months after Hon. Justice Ukaego Mary Peter – Odili) had retired.

“The five Justices of the Supreme Court in that Panel all corrected their October 14, 2021 judgments. Why is Edozie Njoku being arraigned when the Justices of the panel are yet to be contacted?

“Remanding Chief Edozie Njoku amounts to remanding the Supreme Court, especially when the lead Justice had written a letter to this effect.

“To hide under the flimsy excuse that Justice Odili’s clarification letter is functus officio is being clever by half. If her letter is as unimportant as it is being made to seem, why is the Court considering arraigning her? Assuming she is arraigned like Mr Ezekiel has threatened, is it possible that she would say anything other than what she had put forward in her letter?

“Since the 2019 APGA national convention at Owerri, Victor Oye has moved from one Court to the other hoping to stop Edozie Njoku but has been roundly defeated.

“There is a deadly plot to ensure Edozie Njoku is either put behind bars for doing nothing. Having failed in the media trial, Njoku’s traducers have hatched other vicious and mendacious plots.