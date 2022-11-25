N2bn Pension Fraud: Appeal court upholds Maina’s son’s conviction on money laundering charge

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal yesterday upheld the conviction of Faisal, son of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

A Federal High Court, Abuja had last year found Faisal guilty of charges bordering on conspiracy and money laundering and subsequently handed him a 14 years jail.

Although Faisal who was sentenced in absentia, haven jumped his bail midway into his trial had appealed his conviction and sentencing.

But in their decision on the appeal yesterday, a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, upheld the conviction, agreeing with the trial court that a prima facie case was established against the defendant.

The panel however reduced the five years (in relation to counts two and three) to three years, just it reduced that of the 14 years sentencing (in relation to count two) to seven years, on the grounds that the defendant was a first time offender.

According to the lead judgment which was delivered by Justice Ugochukwu Ogakwu, Faisal being a first time offender, ought not to have been handed the maximum punishment prescribed by the laws under which he was charged.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court had last October haven found Faisal guilty of the three count charge sentenced him to three years each in relation to counts one and three, while he sentenced him to 14 years on count two.