How Joint Security Force Neutralized 5 Gunmen In Anambra —Police

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Police in Anambra State have provided more details on how the State Joint Security Force neutralized five unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday.

The Spokesperson of the Anambra State Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement issued to newsmen, explained that the incident happened in Umuona village, Isuofia, Aguata L.G.A. of the state.

While noting that the gun duel between the Joint Security Force and the unknown gunmen started at about 10.30am when the gunmen attacked a security checkpoint along Afọr Osuọfia Market; DSP Tochukwu said the security neutralized five of them and also recovered one grey Toyota Venza jeep with registration number: KRD 344 BT.

He said “Anambra State Security Forces, comprising of the military, the police, other security agencies neutralized five unknown gunmen in Umuona, Isuofia, Aguata LGA Anambra State, recovered one grey Toyota Venza jeep with reg .KRD 344 BT.

“This followed a distress call at about 10:30am today 12/11/2022 along Afor Market in Isuofia, where some hoodlums, attacked a security checkpoint in the area. The Joint Forces from FOB Aguata responded swiftly, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and neutralized five of the armed men while others escaped with dark blue Lexus 470 jeep without plate number, with bullet wounds.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, while charging the operatives to sustain the tempo of the onslaught on criminal elements, ordered that patrols be intensified and operational positioning be improved to respond to distress calls in the State.

“Further details shall be communicated please as operations is still ongoing.”