APGA membership swells up in Anambra as 2,300 persons cross-carpeted from other parties

By Chuks Eke

No fewer than 2,300 persons from other political parties in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state yesterday decamped from their various political parties to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in the area.

The decampees, specifically drawn from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the All Progressives Congress, APC and even the Labour Party, LP were issued with APGA membership cards, by the Chairman of APGA in Ogbaru local government area, Ndi Ifejika to authenticate their membership.

They were equally adorned with APGA paraphenalias, including wrappers, caps and vests some of which have the inscriptions: “Awogu 4 Reps”, ” Ogbaru for Awogu”, “Let’s send Awogu”.

The convener of the APGA stakeholders meeting, Hon. Arinzechukwu Awogu who also hosted the party faithfuls in his residence at Atani, praised the decampees for taking the right decision by NY coming into APGA fold.

Awogu who is the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Ogbaru federal constituency in the forthcoming general elections,

told the members that nothing short of victory from polling units to ward levels would be accepted by APGA.as according to him, in election, second position has no meaningful impact.

Earlier, the state chairman of APGA, Sir Norbert Obi, accompanied by the state Commissioner for Information, Chief Paul Nwosu and APGA zonal chairman for Anambra North senatorial zone, Chiedu Nnatuanya, described Awogu as a viable and credible candidate whose victory would surely bring a lot of development for Ogbaru federal constituency.

Sir Obi therefore charged the party faithfuls to work hard at the grassroot level towards achieving victory for both the party and its candidates.