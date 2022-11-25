EFCC secures 3328 convictions in court, says Bawa

Advertisement



The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) said it secured the convictions of 3,328 in court between January till November 18, this year.

The EFCC Chairman, Mr. Abdularasheed Bawa, disclosed this yesterday, in Port Harcourt at a one-day workshop on financial crimes reporting, organised for Journalists by the commission.

Bawa, who explained that the has done well in tackle issues bothering on financing crimes across the country, said the number of convictions by the commission is on the rise because there are cases expected to be concluded in the remaining few weeks to the end of the year.

Bawa, who was represented by the Zonal Commander of EFCC in Port Harcourt, Ms. Nwanneka Nwokike, said that anti-corruption campaign requires a concerted efforts and enjoined members of the public including the media to be part of the effort by reporting cases of corruption to the EFCC.

“In the area of prosecution of cases in court, we are also making progress despite the antics of some defendants to delay trials. From January to 18th, November, 2022, EFCC has recorded 3328 convictions. This number is on the rise because there are cases expected to be concluded in the remaining five weeks of the year. Remarkable as this feat is, we are not resting on our efforts.”

The EFCC boss also disclosed that the Commission few days ago recovered N755 million from a former Accountant General of the Federation and three luxury properties recovered from Col. Bello Fadile, former aide to Sambo Dasuki.

“Two days ago, we got the court to forfeit to the Nigerian Government, a sum of N755 million which was recovered from a former Accountant-General of the Federation, and three luxury properties worth millions of Naira recovered from former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekwerêmadu and Col. Bello Fadile, a former aide to erstwhile National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

“We also secured the interim forfeiture of 40 assets in Nigeria, United States of America, London and Dubai, belonging to former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekwerêmadu.

“Two weeks earlier, another court issued a final forfeiture order of two properties situated in Abuja belonging to Diezani Alison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum resources.”.

He said as the nation approaches the 2023 general election, the political recruitment process is vital to the Anti-Corruption cause saying that picking leaders with integrity deficit could imperil the campaign and erode the gains of the past few years.

“This duty requires urgency as we approach the 2023 general election, when our nation shall be electing a new set of leaders.

“The political recruitment process is vital to the anti-corruption cause as picking leaders with integrity deficit could imperil the campaign and erode the gains of the past few years. I therefore call on you to assist in enlightening Nigerians to vote wisely and shun the corruptive influences of Anti-democratic forces,” Bawa added.

Source; https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/11/25/efcc-secures-3328-convictions-in-court-says-bawa